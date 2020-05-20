Future of business group up in the air

NEW CHAPTER: Business representatives from the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce and Biloela enterprise with NQ First Party Leader Jason Costigan, Whitsunday MP. Picture: File

A VITAL support entity for small businesses in the region could be gone in a couple of months.

The future of the Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce is uncertain due to a lack of representation from the community.

The business group faces a possible merge with the Biloela Enterprise being proposed for July.

Chamber president Steve Bates said the board made this decision after nobody came forward with interest in becoming a part of the new executive committee.

“Yes we are looking to merge from July with ’Biloela Enterprise’ as members, and to be involved as their local business section,” Mr Bates said.

“If we get some nominations from some members for executive positions, in the next month or so this could change.

“We’ve never been able to have all nine board members in the same room at the same time, much to my disappointment, work and family commitments prevent this from happening.”

With his two year tenure coming to an end, Mr Bates will step down as president and is hopeful that other community members are willing to stand up and take a place on the committee.

“We represent 65 businesses and we’ve even been floating with the idea of making it free to join the committee as incentive to retain current members and encourage new ones to join,” Mr Bates said.

“It’s a common problem among bush chamber’s and the issue is the scarcity of people willing to stand up and have a go.

“These aren’t that difficult of positions if you have some computer nuance about you, I didn’t going into the role but I’ve been able to pick that all up.

“I think everyone is just going to ground in their own shelter’s right now.”

Mr Bates added that chamber’s role moving forward will remain the same in the next few months leading up to the possible merge.

“I don’t believe it’s ever been more important than right now to bang the drum of what we can offer to our communities from a business perspective here in our shire of opportunity,” Mr Bates said.

“The chamber will continue to be an advocator for, and representation of local businesses on a regional level and to promote local industry and business to the wider community.”

Biloela Enterprise president Michaela Lawson said that it was to early to comment on the specifics of what the potential merge would look like.

She said there are more details to nut out for the possible merge.

With COVID-19 restrictions putting a strain on small businesses around the Banana Shire, Mr Bates said it’s a ‘mixed bag’ when determining how many shops are struggling.

“Some businesses have all but gone to the wall, while other members businesses are experiencing a surge in productivity,” Mr Bates said.

“I believe a lot of Callide Dawson Valley residents are really making the effort to spend their money locally since the pandemic started.

“Moving forward we want to please ask our Banana Shire residents to stay strong and proud, we will get through this together.

“Please get out and about in your local shops and cafes and throw some money in their tills.”