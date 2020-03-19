Full steam ahead for council amid COVID-19 outbreak

NORMAL OPERATIONS: Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said council is working closely with Queensland Health over the COVID-19 outbreak.

BANANA Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier’s message to residents is to remain calm and follow the advice of Queensland Health as the COVID-19 spreads.

Council has had four meetings with Queensland Health by teleconference and anticipates weekly meetings over the next month.

The Local Disaster Management Group is currently on alert as is the District Disaster Management Group.

Cr Ferrier said that council was currently working on the Business Continuity Plan arrangements and wanted to maintain services as usual unless advised by the Queensland Government otherwise.

“The impact on council of staff absence due to the virus varies depending on the service type and skill sets required and available,” Cr Ferrier said.

“Council has been assessing the risk of absences across all areas of operations for some time and have been working on contingencies in terms of cross-skilling existing staff and working with other councils and agencies on staffing options and availability to address critical skills shortages.

“Council will provide specific information on council services over the next week but our focus is on maintaining normal operations.”

Cr Ferrier assured the community that council had been assessing risks and exploring contingencies to maintain normal operations over the period of COVID-19 threat.

“Council is receiving regular briefings from Queensland Health at this point in time and is offering support as required to assist in their response to the virus,” Cr Ferrier said.

“Most of the activity at present is planning in terms of access to facilities as council clearly doesn’t have a role to play in respect to treatment.

“Council is monitoring resupply of provisions across the community which has been made unnecessarily difficult by panic buying and hoarding across the country.

“The best advice at present is to maintain normal operations which council will continue to do until a contrary direction is received.”