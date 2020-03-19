Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NORMAL OPERATIONS: Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said council is working closely with Queensland Health over the COVID-19 outbreak.
NORMAL OPERATIONS: Banana Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier said council is working closely with Queensland Health over the COVID-19 outbreak.
News

Full steam ahead for council amid COVID-19 outbreak

Aaron Goodwin
19th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANANA Shire Council Mayor Nev Ferrier’s message to residents is to remain calm and follow the advice of Queensland Health as the COVID-19 spreads.

Council has had four meetings with Queensland Health by teleconference and anticipates weekly meetings over the next month.

The Local Disaster Management Group is currently on alert as is the District Disaster Management Group.

Cr Ferrier said that council was currently working on the Business Continuity Plan arrangements and wanted to maintain services as usual unless advised by the Queensland Government otherwise.

“The impact on council of staff absence due to the virus varies depending on the service type and skill sets required and available,” Cr Ferrier said.

“Council has been assessing the risk of absences across all areas of operations for some time and have been working on contingencies in terms of cross-skilling existing staff and working with other councils and agencies on staffing options and availability to address critical skills shortages.

“Council will provide specific information on council services over the next week but our focus is on maintaining normal operations.”

Cr Ferrier assured the community that council had been assessing risks and exploring contingencies to maintain normal operations over the period of COVID-19 threat.

“Council is receiving regular briefings from Queensland Health at this point in time and is offering support as required to assist in their response to the virus,” Cr Ferrier said.

“Most of the activity at present is planning in terms of access to facilities as council clearly doesn’t have a role to play in respect to treatment.

“Council is monitoring resupply of provisions across the community which has been made unnecessarily difficult by panic buying and hoarding across the country.

“The best advice at present is to maintain normal operations which council will continue to do until a contrary direction is received.”

banana shire council covid-19 covid-19 testing
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        premium_icon Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        News A HOME was burnt to the ground last night in Wowan, with police investigating today to determine whether the fire was suspicious.

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics A new date has been flagged if polling day is postponed

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests