Full paper learning in an online world

PROSPECT Creek State School enlisted the expertise of the Biloela Men’s Shed to create a bespoke lectern. Graham and Graeme delivered it to the school last week.

The school look forward to welcoming them back to an assembly for a formal thanking for their time and effort in creating such a beautiful masterpiece for our school to use at Monday Parades, Leadership Ceremonies, Anzac Day ceremonies and sporting events.

Rosalie Reynolds, from Prospect Creek State School, with Graeme and Graham, from Biloela Men's Shed.

Smooth sailing

Flexibility and consistency have been two of the most valued attributes Prospect Creek families have demonstrated over the last five weeks. Our families have been fantastic with continuing learning at home. The school has printed out every page required for their lessons with digital resources saved onto the students USBs. Each day the teachers call families if they would like a check in and discuss the learning for that day. It has been extremely rewarding to have such positive feedback from parents and seeing the students completing the tasks and returning them more efficiently and confidently. The schooling picture has continued to evolve with the return last week of our Prep and Year 1 students and we thoroughly look forward to welcoming back all Year 2–6 students on Monday, May 25. Prossums Playgroup will restart on Monday, June 1 from 9–11am with a limit of 10 adults extending to 20 adults on Monday, June 15. All children aged 0–5 years are welcome to come join the free community Playgroup Queensland affiliated group.

LOTE immersion

Mrs Moller, our Japanese LOTE teacher, has continued teaching all Prep to Year 6 students every Wednesday. Over the past few weeks, they have enjoyed learning and making Koi Nobori (Carp Streamers) for Japanese Children’s Day.

Enrolments for 2021 and beyond

The school is welcoming enrolments for Prep and above year levels by appointment for 2021. A virtual video is currently being created to showcase the expansive facilities, expert teaching and opportunities Prospect Creek students have the opportunity to engage in. Prospect Creek is currently not enrolment managed by catchment areas and we welcome all students and their families to join our community minded school for 2021.