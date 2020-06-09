Full injury list: Who is hurt at your club?

After a lengthy hiatus, injury lists have shrunk.

But there is still some key players set to be sidelined at each club for Round 2.

And one fortunate club is set to go into the second round with zero injury complaints.

We've taken a look at every club's injury list - and what it means going into the restarted competition.

ADELAIDE

Riley Knight (heel) - 4-6 weeks

Adelaide's young list will head into Saturday night's blockbuster Showdown 48 with only Riley Knight unavailable for selection. Crows science and medical co-ordinator Steve Saunders said Knight had trouble with his heel bone during the early COVID-19 period and had a small bone spur removed. Saunders and Knight's return to running would need to progress slowly. But it looks like defender Tom Doedee is likely to make his long-awaited AFL return after he tore his ACL against Hawthorn in Round 1 last year. Saunders said Doedee had been in great condition for some time. The Crows were put through physical match simulation at training on Saturday, in preparation for playing Port Adeaide, in which teenage defender Fischer McAsey, who made his AFL debut in round one, continued to impress coaches. With small forward Tyson Stengle out for four games following a club-imposed ban for a drink driving charge during the COVID-19 shutdown, the likes of Ned McHenry could earn a call up.

BRISBANE LIONS

James Madden (quarantine) - 1-2 weeks

Marcus Adams (foot) - 2-3 weeks

The Lions could not be much better placed entering the season restart, with only two players not in the mix for Round 2 selection. Adams is still recovering from foot surgery but is expected to be back running soon. Captain Dayne Zorko (Achilles) and ruckman Stef Martin (PCL) had been under an injury cloud a couple of weeks ago but have since resumed full training.

CARLTON

Nic Newman (elbow) - Test

Zac Fisher (ankle) - Test

Tom De Koning (ankle) - 1-2 weeks

Caleb Marchbank (knee) - won't play Round 2

Matthew Kreuzer (foot) - Indefinite

Brodie Kemp (ACL) - Indefinite

Charlie Curnow (knee) - season

Former Hawthorn ruckman Marc Pittonet is in line to take on All-Australian Max Gawn in Round 2. Pittonet, 24, finished fourth in last year's Liston Trophy after averaging 17 disposals and 38 hit-outs in 14 VFL games, and Alastair Clarkson would've preferred to keep the 202cm ruckman. Matthew Kreuzer remains a long way off while coach David Teague will desperately be hoping speedster Zac Fisher gets up for Saturday's clash. The Blues haven't beaten Melbourne since 2016 and the clubs haven't met at Marvel Stadium since 2009, back when Brendan Fevola booted 7.0 and Chris Judd was best-afield in a 57-point win.

COLLINGWOOD

Mason Cox (Knee) - Unavailable

Mark Keane (Quarantine) - Available

Anton Tohill (Quarantine) - Available

Adam Treloar (Calf) - 1-2 weeks

Levi Greenwood (Calf) - 2-4 weeks

Ben Reid (Calf) - 4-6 weeks

Tom Langdon (Knee) - 6-8 weeks

Dayne Beams (Mental health) - Indefinite

Mason Cox will not play against Richmond on Thursday night.

The American Pie has been battling a knee complaint that Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said had simply seen him miss too much of the team's limited preparations for football's reboot at the MCG.

The tall will instead play in a practice match against Richmond's non-selected players on Wednesday night.

"He just missed a couple of match practice sessions - pretty much eight quarters of our preparation, so we're going in with our hardest fittest team and the players that are most ready for Round 2 and Coxy just falls shy of that," Buckley said on Fox Footy.

"His preparation hasn't been great, unfortunately. He came back as fit as anyone, to be honest, from the isolation period, and I don't think far away, but we just want to get this body of work into him on Wednesday night and see how he goes beyond Round 2."

Does it open the door for former Swan Darcy Cameron? There wasn't much between Cameron and Cox in pre-season as they battle to partner All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy, although predominantly playing as a key forward. Jaidyn Stephenson was left out of their Round 1 team and it'll be interesting to see whether coach Nathan Buckley brings back the 2018 Rising Star winner, possibly at the expense of debutant Tyler Brown. The Pies will be cautious with sublime midfielder and new dad Adam Treloar, who has suffered a second soft tissue tear this year. Levi Greenwood is closer than most think.

ESSENDON

Dyson Heppell (foot) - Test

Orazio Fantasia (quad) - 1-2 weeks

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ankle) - Doubtful

Joe Daniher (groin) - Indefinite

Noah Gown (foot) - Indefinite

Harrison Jones (foot) - Indefinite

Lachlan Johnson (knee) - season

Tom Hird (foot) - Indefinite

The mosquito fleet might be about to be hit with a can of mortein, with both Orazio Fantasia and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti unavailable for the clash with the Swans. The club is adamant Jake Stringer will be 100 per cent after scans on a toe last week and then a training incident - where he hobbled from the groin after being trodden on, before returning later in the session. Heppell is progressing well after foot surgery, then an infection in that same joint, and if he isn't right to take on Sydney, he won't be far off. The good news is that underrated defender Patrick Ambrose is back from a PCL issue and Cale Hooker is also ready to roll after hip surgery. Even if McDonald-Tipungwuti is out for a few weeks, the Dons injury list is short enough that they have few excuses not to get it done this year. The list demographic and talent means this team should set its sights on finals.

FREMANTLE

Joel Hamling (ankle) - 2-4 weeks

Alex Pearce (ankle) - 2-4 weeks

Sam Sturt (back) - Test

Liam Henry (knee) - TBC

Stefan Giro (knee) - 4-8 weeks

Fremantle head into round two with a slimmer injury list than when they went into isolation. That is the good news. The bad news is they are set to be without their two best key defenders in Joel Hamling and Alex Pearce for a number of weeks after the duo had further surgery on their injured ankles last month. The Dockers are set to welcome back David Mundy (leg), Nathan Wilson (toe), Blake Acres (hamstring) and even possibly spearhead Jesse Hogan (foot and mental health) for their clash against Brisbane on June 13. Coach Justin Longmuir also refused to rule out round one rising star nominee Sam Sturt, despite the forward struggling with a back complaint.

GEELONG

Jack Steven (chest) Test

Josh Jenkins (back) Unavailable

Nakia Cockatoo (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Lachie Fogarty (knee) TBC

Stefan Okunbor (Achilles) Season

All eyes are on recruit Jack Steven as he aims to prove his fitness for Friday night. He was stabbed on May 17 and while he avoided surgery, he has missed most of the Cats' match preparations. Steven is "desperate" to play, football boss Simon Lloyd said this week, with competitive simulation his final hurdle. He is set to attempt to prove his availability for the clash with Hawthorn in a main training session on Tuesday. Recruit Josh Jenkins will be unavailable for selection with a back complaint. Other than that, the Cats have managed to escape the hiatus period largely unscathed and will be champing at the bit for a string of games at home - literally this time around, with their fortress of GMHBA Stadium now hosting games that would have otherwise been at the MCG.

GOLD COAST

Izak Rankine (hamstring) - Test

Mitch Riordan (ACL) - Season

The Suns are just where they would like to be. Charlie Ballard (shoulder) and Wil Powell (knee) both took part in match simulation last Friday night, showing they had shaken off their injury issues. Ballard looked right at home in defence in that hitout, while third-year Sun Powell spend significant time on the wing and also rotated forward to push his case for a Round 2 call-up. Veterans Pearce Hanley and Jarrod Harbrow also both took part in the session and are ready to return after missing Round 1. But the club has confirmed the much-anticipated debut of Izak Rankine is again delayed, ruling the 20-year-old out of Saturday's clash with West Coast with a hamstring injury.

GWS GIANTS

Tim Tarranto (shoulder) - 4-6 weeks

The Giants have constantly had no shortage of players on their injury list over the past couple of seasons, but enter Round 2 as one of the healthiest teams in the competition. Reigning best-and-fairest Tim Taranto is still some time away with a shoulder, but Zac Williams is set to return after missing Round 1 with Achilles soreness and could spend more time in the midfield to help fill Taranto's spot. Midfielder Callan Ward is also poised to make a return and play his first game since Round 4 last year after shining in an intra-club hitout on the weekend.

HAWTHORN

Jaeger O'Meara (facial fracture) - Test

Blake Hardwick (pectoral) - Test

Daniel Howe (foot) - 4-6 weeks

Jarman Impey (knee) - 1-2 months

Will Golds (knee) - Season

The Hawks would love a full line-up ahead of what coach Alastair Clarkson has labelled a "significant challenge" against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Friday night. However, a cloud remains over key midfielder O'Meara and rising defender Hardwick. The Hawks have said they will give the duo every opportunity to prove their fitness this week and are exploring helmet options to protect O'Meara's facial fracture. Hardwick is fit again, the main concern for him whether he has done enough contact work since suffering his pectoral muscle before Round 1. Impey is progressing well since having a knee reconstruction last July, but is still some time away.

MELBOURNE

Aaron Nietschke (knee) - Season

Kade Kolodjashnij (concussion) - Indefinite

Almost a clean bill of health for the Demons entering Round 2, with only two exceptions. Young midfielder Nietschke will be out for the season after rupturing his ACL during pre-season training in December. Kolodjashnij has not played an AFL game since Round 3 last year and remains sidelined with ongoing concussion-related issues. Two other Demons who had been on the injury list - Harley Bennell and Aaron vandenBerg - have been back in full training in recent weeks and will push their cases for senior games in coming weeks.

NORTH MELBOURNE

Luke Davies-Uniacke (groin) - TBC

Majak Daw (pectoral) - 3-4 weeks

Taylor Garner (hamstring) - indefinite

Kyron Hayden (Achilles) - 3-4 weeks

Ben Jacobs (concussion) - indefinite

Flynn Perez (knee) - 4-5 weeks

Kayne Turner (foot) - 4-5 weeks

Ed Vickers-Willis (knee) - 4-5 weeks

North Melbourne has a decent injury list but in reality how many of the casualties would be considered walk-up starts in the best 22? Majak Daw (pectoral) certainly, Kayne Turner and Luke Davies-Uniacke potentially, but unfortunately the remainder are far more familiar with the medical room than the selection table. Nick Larkey (foot) has had his training wound back in recent weeks to manage a hot spot but the exciting key forward is expected to play in Round 2. Fringe Kangaroos Aiden Bonar, Mason Wood, Tristan Xerri and Dom Tyson will again be vying for one of the four interchange spots when coach Rhyce Shaw sits down on Thursday to pick the team. Keen to see Josh Walker in action after the recycled swingman was knocked out early in the Round 1 win over St Kilda, while Jack Ziebell, who injured his knee in the season-opener, has returned in top nick.

PORT ADELAIDE

Tobin Cox (quad) - 2-3 weeks

Willem Drew (foot) - 6-8 weeks

Port Adelaide went into the COVID-19 shutdown with eight players on their injury list including former co-captain Ollie Wines (shoulder) and veteran Charlie Dixon (abductor). But the break has proven beneficial and most of their injured players, as well as ruckman Scott Lycett (achilles), have used the break to get their bodies right. Only two players remain on their injury list as they head into Saturday's Showdown 48.

Robbie Gray, who is a proven performer when it comes to playing the Crows - winning five Showdown medals - gave the Power's football department a scare when he broke his toe after dropping a weight on it in the gym in May. But coach Ken Hinkley confirmed he'd overcome the injury: "It was a broken toe on his kicking foot as well and there's always some risk with that but, as of (Saturday), something would have to go wrong again not to have him next Saturday night."

Currently sitting top of the AFL ladder, Port go into the Showdown as solid favourites and will celebrate their 150th anniversary this weekend by wearing their historic prison bars guernsey.

RICHMOND

Bachar Houli (calf) - test

Noah Cumberland (knee) - season

Lather, rince, repeat. No, this is not a new COVID-19 guideline but a warning to AFL rivals hoping this unprecedented shutdown would bring Richmond back to the pack. That said, whatever is in the water at Punt Rd should be trialled as a possible coronavirus vaccine because the Tigers are largely immune to injuries. All Australian defender Bachar Houli (calf)

is "highly probable" to play according to Richmond coach Damien Hardwick. Houli also missed Round 1 - an eternity ago now - which is of some concern because the dashing defender, reliant on speed and smarts, suffered a setback during the break. First-year Tigers forward Noah Cumberland (knee) will miss the rest of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament at training last month. The Brisbane Lions Academy product was selected by the Tigers with pick 43 in last year's national draft. Tigers coach Damien Hardwick has the luxury of potentially naming an unchanged line-up from Round 1, unless the likes of Jack Higgins, Jack Ross, Kamdyn McIntosh or Noah Balta impress on the training track this week.

ST KILDA

No injuries

The Saints are the only team in the competition without any complaints to report, with the Western Bulldogs awaiting on Sunday night. Jake Carlisle missed the opening round with a back issue but has been training throughout the hiatus, but might have to fight for his spot with the likes of Josh Battle, Dylan Roberton and Dougal Howard all fit to play. Jade Gresham suffered a PCL injury in the opening loss to North Melbourne but has recovered fully, with the likes of Ben Long (ankle) and Jimmy Webster (back) also benefiting physically from the extended lay-off.

SYDNEY

Ben Ronke (Knee) - 1-2 weeks

Lance Franklin (Hamstring) - 7-8 weeks

Sam Reid (Calf) - TBC

Jackson Thurlow (Calf) - TBC

Hopes Lance Franklin would be fit for Round 2 went out the window when the star forward suffered another hamstring injury after returning to club training, which could see him miss the first half of the season. Small forward Ronke is set to miss the club's Round 2 clash with Essendon due to some bone bruising in his knee, while defender Jackson Thurlow is still increasing his training load after suffering a minor calf strain.

WEST COAST

Mark Hutchings (knee) - 2-4 weeks

Jarrod Cameron (pubic stress) - 2-4 weeks

Mitch O'Neill (back) - TBC

West Coast head into the Gold Coast hub in a strong position, with most of their squad available for selection. Premiership tagger Mark Hutchings had minor knee surgery and is set to miss the restart of the season, while coach Adam Simpson ruled out second-year small forward Jarrod Cameron for round two as he continues to work his way back from a pubic bone stress injury. The Eagles are set to welcome the return of Oscar Allen, who had knee, ankle and hernia troubles during the pre-season, while defender Tom Cole has recovered from a broken thumb. Stars Jeremy McGovern (heel) and Josh Kennedy (elbow) have used the extended break to help overcome niggles they had leading into round one and appear to be fighting fit for their clash against Gold Coast.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tom Liberatore (knee) - available

Lachie Hunter (club suspension) - 4 weeks

Aaron Naughton (knee) - TBC

Taylor Duryea (groin) - TBC

Riley Garcia (knee) - Indefinite

Rhylee West (PCL) - TBC

The Dogs are in a great spot with only a few injuries to key players but will sweat on the availability of young star Aaron Naughton, who reportedly has still battled a sore knee after surgery over the summer. Tom Liberatore is fully fit after his own knee battles and while not strictly a like-for-life for the suspended Lachie Hunter he will be a valued member of the midfield. Taylor Duryea has been helped by the shutdown as he battles groin issues, while West is still working back from a PCL issues. For a Dogs team desperate to bounce back after a horribly disappointing Round 1, it's a good platform to launch.

