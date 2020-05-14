Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested after the death of Ellie Price.
Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested after the death of Ellie Price.
Crime

Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

by Staff writers
14th May 2020 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested in Sydney in the early hours of this morning over the death of Ellie Price.

Detectives arrested the 33-year-old in the western suburb of Wentworth Point at 12.15am, NSW Police confirmed.

The arrest follows an extensive search since the discovery of Ms Price's body at her South Melbourne home on May 4.

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for the man's extradition to Melbourne.

Ms Price, 26, has been remembered as a dedicated mum who "lived" for her four-year-old son Mostafa.

Prior to her death, Ms Price allegedly told her mother that her boyfriend, Mr Barbaro, had bashed her, leaving her in hospital.

A nationwide manhunt for Mr Barbaro - whose extended family include mafia, gangsters, and an outlaw bikie member - was launched last week.

Queensland was a key area of focus because of Mr Barbaro's family links on the Gold Coast.

Ms Price's body will be repatriated to her home state of Tasmania, where she will be laid to rest.

More to come

Originally published as Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum's death

More Stories

Show More
arrest barbaro family death editors picks ellie price sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        News The top 12 hairdressers in the region have been short-listed. It’s up to you to...

        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified