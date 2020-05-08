Fuelling the minds of our future leaders

A SMALL school’s breakfast program has been relaunched to accompany the transition to remote learning.

Prospect Creek State School received a donation of milk and cereal from Kelloggs and Foodworks Biloela in an effort to provide breakfast packs for students currently learning from home.

Prospect Creek State School principal and Year 3-4 teacher Rosalie Reynolds said parents were able to pick up the new breakfast packs on April 30 to take home as well as their student’s week 3 learning materials.

“A number of our kids are on buses as early as 6.45-7am in the morning and one thing we already do is have our fruit break at 8.45am before class,” Mrs Reynolds said.

“On Monday and Thursday we will start up again for face-to-face students when they all come back to class gradually.”

The school received a delivery over the term 1 school holiday of Sultana Bran, Rice Bubbles and Cornflakes after writing to Kelloggs and Foodworks Biloela for support.

The improved breakbeat program comes just in time for the gradual return of prep and Year 1 to the school with students at Prospect Creek all engaging in paper-based learning at home, not online through Department of Education portals.

“We found to the educational outcomes we wanted, online learning was going to be to much of a ask for our families,” Mrs Reynolds said.

“A lot of families are on NBN satellite which sometimes is not very consistent.

“It also meant families can do their learning at any point of the day, not logging on between 9-3pm each day.”

“Online learning wasn't an option for our families, it wasn’t a platform we are used to and thought it was something that would create more anxiety to having kids at home and also trying to do their own work.”

Mrs Reynolds added the face-to-face breakfast twice a week was a good opportunity for the school chaplain to check in on the wellbeing of students.