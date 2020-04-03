Menu
Crime

WATCH: Fruit box drugs ‘delivered’ to Sydney lockdown hotel

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
3rd Apr 2020 7:41 PM
A man who attempted to deliver drugs hidden in a box of fruit to a traveller quarantined in the Sydney CBD yesterday has been charged.

Police allege the 37-year-old man from Lane Cove arrived at a hotel on Elizabeth St at about 1:15pm on Thursday to drop off a fruit box to a man being quarantined under the current COVID-19 Public Health Order.

CCTV footage released by NSW police reveals officers at the hotel confiscated the box from the man after he was seen allegedly repositioning a white envelope inside the box.

Police inspected the contents and found a white envelope containing what is alleged to be an MDMA capsule.

Officers then arrested the man and searched him, finding a bag of white powder alleged to be cocaine.

The 37-year-old received a Court Attendance Notice for supplying and possessing prohibited drugs.

He will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on June 19.

Police investigations continue.

 

 

