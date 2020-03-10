Menu
COMING BACK: Leisa Tibbetts said she's performing lifesaving work with her healing at Real Heart Biloela.
News

'Leap of faith': From devastating loss to rescuing others

Aaron Goodwin
10th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
LEISA Tibbetts has, in her words, "been diagnosed with every label of mental illness under the sun" over the years but she has come out the other side.

She tried to take her life four times, up until seven years ago, before she discovered the gift of healing.

"My husband took his own life nine years ago and my daughter, when she was nearly three, had a pallet load of timber fall on her and was resuscitated back to life," Ms Tibbetts said.

"It sent me on a seven year journey of healing which has taken me to Bali many times, where I worked with some of the best healers in the world, to learn my own gift of being a natural healer."

Fast forward to last night and, at her healing business Real Heart, there are about 40 people listening to Ms Tibbetts' talk about her past and clients accessing her skills as a Rieki master, intuitive healer, yoga teacher and meditation facilitator to transform their own lives.

"Real Heart, it's about people taking charge of their own life," Ms Tibbetts said.

"I'm talking about my journey from my darkest days and what steps I took to change my life.

"People are changing their lives dramatically since coming here and I'm not blowing my trumpet.

"I've had people work with me that are literally about to take their life and four weeks later their life has done a full 360 flip."

After setting up shop at home in July last year, Ms Tibbetts outgrew running the business from home and opened up Real Heart on Kariboe St on January 28.

"I took the leap of faith and stepped out into the public eye in Biloela, which was daunting," Ms Tibbetts said.

"I've been embraced, I work from a place of love and I believe everyone deserves to live life to the fullest.

"I was really afraid because people live in such a mainstream lifestyle and to be able to put yourself out there as a holistic and energy healer was pretty daunting."

Ms Tibbetts holds classes five days a week and one-on-one sessions.

Head to the 'Real Heart' Facebook page for more and to book a class or session.

If you or someone you know needs support, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

