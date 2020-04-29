Freight routes take another step towards ROSI future

INVESTMENT in key inland freight corridors is poised to boost road construction jobs for regional Queensland communities, benefiting routes such as Dawson Highway (Banana – Rolleston): Feeder Road in Flynn.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the early works projects would be delivered on corridors identified under the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative.

“Works to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety will start sooner under an agreement reached between the Australian and Queensland Governments on 22 jointly-funded regional projects worth $185 million,” Mr McCormack said.

“As the effects of COVID-19 ripple through our economy, it is vital all levels of government work together to support jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger and safer regional communities,” Mr McCormack said.

“Delivering early works through the ROSI initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs.

“We are committed to delivering the Federal Government’s $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will support our economy and create jobs, particularly for those in the construction and building supply chain sectors, through the current COVID-19 response.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the identification of these priorities is an important step as the Coalition Government works with the Queensland Government to develop a 10-year, Roads of Strategic Importance strategy.

“This is about making these major roads and key freight routes safer and more reliable, while also supporting Council workforces and local contractors, who will benefit from these contracts too,” Mr Buchholz said.

“These early works for some of Queensland’s key inland freight corridors total around $185 million of crucial investment over the next four years.

“We will continue to work closely with local councils and other key industry stakeholders who use those corridors to identify future priority works as part of our ROSI investments across Queensland.

“In the meantime, we are getting on and delivering critical projects on each of these road networks including bridge replacements, road sealing and widening and intersection upgrades while we’re consulting on the longer-term priorities.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd welcomed the news, saying local communities would be among those to benefit.’

“I know these roads first-hand and how our much this funding injection will mean to the region, saving all drivers time and money and improving driver safety across the board,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Right now, livestock carriers prefer to drive a longer route and add hundreds more kilometres to their journeys to get a good, safe sealed route between Springsure and Tambo.

“This funding boost will help fix this by kick starting these projects and creating safer, more direct route, saving drivers potentially time and money each trip.”