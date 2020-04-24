Free courses assist people facing unemployment from COVID-19

RESKILL: CQUniversity will be offering free skill sets courses, including in areas of food service, as part of a Queensland Government-funded initiative.

A SERIES of free online skill set courses are available to people across the region facing unemployment due to coronavirus.

CQUniversity launched the free courses to expand the skill sets of those who have been displaced from their jobs.

CQUniversity Pro Vice-Chancellor for VET Operations and Growth, Peter Heilbuth, said the skill sets would give eligible participants the opportunity to add to their knowledge, learn up-to-date techniques or reskill in a new industry area, without having to do a full qualification.

“Each skill set is made up of one or more industry-recognised competencies that will provide participants with the skills and knowledge that employers are looking for,” he said.

Skill sets are available across a range of areas, including aged and disability care, health support, medication assistance, hospitality mentoring and supervision and food service.

Mr Heilbuth said eligible participants must be job seekers or workers displaced by coronavirus, who could provide evidence that they were a jobseeker, or someone who had lost their job because of the pandemic.

Participants can enrol in multiple skill sets, but can only complete one at a time.

Mr Heilbuth said people who held a past Certificate III or high-level qualification could be enrolled directly into a lower-level qualification as required.

The free courses are funded though the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 Worker Assistance Package and delivered through TAFE Queensland and CQUniversity.

Visit the website for more information or to register your interest.