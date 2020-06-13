Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Movies

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

by Dave McNary
13th Jun 2020 12:35 PM

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

Originally published as Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

matrix movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids let loose on new $200k playground

        premium_icon Kids let loose on new $200k playground

        News Banana Shire students enjoy their first outing on the school’s new $254,000 multipurpose court

        Heroes of the pandemic: Fast food frenzy

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Fast food frenzy

        News New-found appreciation for a hot meal delivered to the doorstep of those under...

        Making Biloela great again

        premium_icon Making Biloela great again

        News Innovative ideas to improve life in the town could become a reality if people put...

        Youngsters get in touch with nature

        premium_icon Youngsters get in touch with nature

        News Biloela childcare centre caring for the environment and focusing on recycling with...