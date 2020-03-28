Four way battle getting into council chambers

THE RACE SO FAR:Two seats are being contested in the 2020 Banana Shire Council elections.

WITH only Division 1 and 2 contested this Banana Shire Council election, it begs the question of why there aren’t more candidates across the shire?

Candidates in the Divisions 3,4,5,6 and the mayoral seat were elected unopposed this term with re-standing councillors Colin Semple (Division 4), Brooke Leo (Division 5), Terri Boyce (Division 6) and Nev Ferrier (mayor) to resume their positions next term.

Cr Semple said that the time commitment needed to be a councillor may be a deterrent for residents to put their hand up for council.

“You have to give a lot of your time, a lot of people can’t or just don’t wish to,” Cr Semple said.

“I don’t know if it’s to do with the economic conditions or drought especially given that there are people living in towns.

“Even to stand for council this time people had to do training online and although it wasn’t hard or time consuming but the minute people see that it discourages them.”

Following cases of corruption among councils in the southeast corner of Queensland, the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs introduced mandatory candidate training this local government election.

The training includes covering a councillors compliance with legislation once elected.

“With the way the Government are putting more restrictions on councils with rules and regulations a lot of people may not want to go down that path,” Cr Semple said.

“We’ve had these corruption cases in the southeast to control that but are making it harder for the ordinary people, there hasn’t been cases of corruption in the bush councils.”

Phillip Casey has also been elected unopposed for Division 3 and Cr Semple was surprised that more people didn't put there hand up for that seat following the retirement of outgoing Division 3 councillor Pat Brennan.

“You’ve got the Thangool seat where only one stood for council,” Cr Semple said.

“If Phillip didn't stand where would we have been?

“Is it going to get to the stage where nobody will put their hand up?”

Cr Semple said that democracy is about choice and he said it is good to have more candidates to produce healthy competition.

“With three councillors retiring, you would think that there would be more people standing like the ones in Biloela, there’s only two in each division there and that surprised me,” Cr Semple said.

12 months is how long Cr Semple believes it takes for a new councillor to understand the inner workings of council and it’s policies and procedures.

“Working out where and who you go to with each problem and who is responsible for what,” Cr Semple said.

“In terms of voting in council and decision making, you have your ideas of what should be done and there’ll go straight into that.”

Postal votes for the Banana Shire Local Government Election need to be submitted by April 7 for the final count.