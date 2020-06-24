Forever marked by major flooding

LONG RECOVERY: The community of Theodore had to be completely evacuated during the 2010-2011 floods.

IN the words of Theodore’s Ron Bock, “there wasn’t a blade of green grass anywhere, everything was just black and brown”.

The entire town of Theodore was evacuated during the floods of December 2010 to January 2011 when the Dawson River passed the 1956 Theodore flood record of 14.07 metres.

The Central Telegraph was there throughout the event and in the aftermath as families were left to pick up the pieces.

Sharyn Holmes, owner of Holmes Enterprises, said the community remained thankful that nobody lost their lives during the floods.

“We turned it into a positive and thought we need to start again and make it (the town) better than what it was before,” Mrs Holmes said.

“Once we all got through the emotional impact you could see after one month everyone felt one way and after three months, another way, so it was a progression.

“Everybody was supportive of each other and it brought the community together, we all had something to talk about and everybody had lost something.”

Residing on Eleventh Avenue and his business on Fifth Avenue, Mr Bock said the inside of his house had to be completely rebuilt, the walls and floors had to be stripped and redone, not to mention the loss of plenty of furniture.

“I think it's only just in the last 12 months that a lot of people have really come to the fore again,” Mr Bock said.

“It's taken a while, that same year farmers lost two crops, with floods in May and March.

“Right across the board, most people that were affected badly, it took eight-nine years to get back to where they were before the flood.

“It was a miserable old time.”

Mr Bock said the Theodore community was inundated by donations following the flooding event, especially from neighbouring communities.

“We’ve always been a closely aligned and friendly town in Theodore and it’s still one of the most friendly towns you’d ever find,” Mr Bock said.

“It was a great effort from people in Moura and Biloela, who sent some containers over of supplies.”

Moving forward, Mrs Holmes said Theodore was built between two water courses.

Her fingers are crossed that the town won’t suffer another major flood event anytime soon.