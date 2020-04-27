Fly Corporate flights to and from Biloela resumed

FLY Corporate flights between Brisbane and Biloela will resume next month.

An agreement between Fly Corporate and the Federal Government will ensure a minimum weekly flight schedule beginning on May 4.

Two return services will fly each week - one on Wednesdays and one on Fridays.

On both days, planes will leave Brisbane at 1.15pm and arrive in Biloela at 2.25pm.

Return flights will leave Biloela at 2.50pm and arrive in Brisbane at 4pm.

Because Fly Corporate may only sell 50 per cent of the seats on a plane, there will be just nine seats available per flight.

Fly Corporate CEO Andrew Major said: "We are very pleased regional communities can retain these vital air links. This program provides critical connectivity at a key time for regional Australia and positions regional airlines to rebuild their scheduled services to pre-pandemic levels upon resolution of the current crisis.

"We have undertaken a thorough review of our procedures to ensure that appropriate travel health measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for our passengers."

The Federal Government has underwritten the schedule, meaning every week it will pay Fly Corporate what it needs to break even for the flights.

Booking are now available and prices are unchanged.