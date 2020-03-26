Flight Centre stands down 3800 staff

Flight Centre has announced they will close 100 stores due to the coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Flight Centre is standing down 3800 workers in Australia as the travel industry continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after the travel agent company announced it was shutting down 100 stores across the country.

Flight Centre said in a statement to the AXS this morning about 3800 Australians in sales and support roles will temporarily stand down in the near term.

They join about 6000 Flight Centre jobs that will be lost globally, either temporarily or permanently.

The company said it intended to "bring them back to work as soon as the current travel bans and trading restrictions are lifted".

The decision is part of the company's plan to "tackle a prolonged downturn in demand" brought about by "unprecedented" restrictions on domestic and international travel designed to curb the spread of the outbreak.

On its website, Flight Centre told customers it was "we are temporarily unable to operate in a normal manner".

"This has led to the stoppage of the vast proportion of work previously carried out by our employees," a statement on the site read.

"We have made the difficult decision to stand down a considerable portion of our workforce for an indefinite period of time. This decision was made in response to an unexpected stoppage of work, capacity and demand within the travel industry domestically and internationally.

"The business will also gradually over the coming months move to close just under 30 per cent of our stores nationwide across several of the Flight Centre Travel Group brands.

Customers are being advised their bookings are still safe in the company even if their local store closes down.