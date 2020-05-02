Menu
Jasin Devlin is facing drug charges after a raid at his Sippy Downs home.
Crime

Fitness instructor faces drug charges after raid

Felicity Ripper
1st May 2020 5:19 PM
A COURT has heard police were working to unlock the phone of a fitness instructor allegedly found with a "significant amount" of drugs and a tick sheet.

Police executed a search warrant at a Sippy Downs address on Thursday night where they allegedly found MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Group fitness instructor Jasin Devlin, 41, was today denied bail on eight charges in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Defence lawyer Rachel Holland said she had spoken to Mr Devlin about whether he would provide police with the pin code to his phone.

"Under no circumstances would he be willing to hand that over," she said.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer alleged Mr Devlin was in possession of 6.6g of MDMA, 71.6g of marijuana, the tick sheet and cash.

He and his co-accused Mackenzie Bede Parker, 25, faced one charge each of contravening an order to provide information to access information stored electronically.

Sen-Constable Brewer alleged Mr Parker was in possession of 3.5g cocaine and 4g of MDMA.

Mr Parker was denied bail on five charges including one count of supplying dangerous drugs.

Both men are due to appear in court again on July 17.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

