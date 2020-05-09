Fireys turn to original methods to restore damaged land

Stanthorpe firefighters will be doing more cultural burns in the coming weeks. Picture: Sandra McEwan

FIREYS have turned to the traditional method of culture burning in order to reduce the risks of severe bushfires in our region.

Toowoomba Station officer Shane Brown who is overseeing the operation said the process uses methods from the traditional landowners to revive damage areas of land.

"It's all about getting the land back to its original state," Mr Brown said.

"It's another tool that we can utilise to minimise the risk of fires and a tool that Stanthorpe fireys have embraced."

Approached by the team at Stanthorpe Fire Station just over three years ago, Mr Brown said it's a procedure that can take up to several years.

"The fire service identified a number of risk areas in Stanthorpe that we have been working on the last couple of years," he said.

"The process involves utilising the cultural methods of the trees, soil, land, wind and different environmental factors to burn the land."

He said the demand for cultural burning has increased around the state following last year's devastating bushfires.

"It is a method that is being done all around Australia," Mr Brown said.

"It's not just in Stanthorpe we are doing some work down in Wallangarra too."

While the impacts of drought are still upon us, Mr Brown said the method has already been more successful in comparison to last year.

"Last year we had the drought so the number of burns that we did were very minimal. This year we have already done five so far. It all depends on timing but have found the weekends are the best time."

With more burns on the way, Mr Brown urged residents to remain calm if they did see a cultural burn taking place.

"We are continuing to get the information out there so people do know we are burning. If people want to come up and have a look and ask some questions they are more than welcome too - the more the public understand what we are doing the happier they will be."