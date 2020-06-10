Menu
Drunk woman misses out on “great show” at Mount Cotton. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Crime

‘F***ing dogs’: Mum sorry for outburst at Elton John concert

by Marcel Baum
10th Jun 2020 1:12 PM
A DRUNK woman who called police "f***ing dogs", lashed out at officers and clung to a fence refusing to leave an Elton John concert has apologised for her "disturbing behaviour".

Appearing at the Cleveland Magistrates Court via phone on Tuesday morning Rebecca Anne Forsyth, 42, from Varsity Lakes pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance at a licensed venue, obstructing police and removal of person from premises.

The court heard Forsyth had caused "quite a scene" at 8.10pm at Sirromet Wines on January 19 when she became enraged after being directed to leave the premises following a foul-mouthed outburst.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Duncan Blackburn said Forsyth was slurring her words and unsteady on her feet when she refused to leave the winery and sellout concert.

Forsyth lashed out, pointed her finger at and screamed in officers faces calling them "f***ing dogs".

 

Elton John gives message about addiction at Sirromet Wines. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
She even clung to a fence in a desperate attempt to see the concert.

Sen Sgt Blackburn said the defendant had similar but dated criminal history.

Defence solicitor Tania Lacy said her client used to work in retail before the pandemic and had been pushed by another patron which set off the ugly incident.

Ms Lacy said Forsyth, a mother of four, was deeply remorseful for her behaviour.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said Forsyth had missed a great concert and ought to pull her head in when speaking to police who regularly deal with abusive behaviour when they are not assisting those in need.

The magistrate said Elton John had shared a "great message" at the end of the concert about dealing with his own addictions.

"The minute you start drinking it affects your behaviour and you do and say things you otherwise would never do," Magistrate Vasta said.

Forsyth apologised to the officers involved and put the embarrasing incident down to her "alcohol brain".

Forsyth was fined $700; no convictions were recorded.

 

 

 

