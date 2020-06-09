Closed doors could unlock key to future growth

THINK CAREFULLY: Biloela florist Chirs Gunnourie believes there are great business opportunities to fill the vacant shops in town.

THINK CAREFULLY: Biloela florist Chirs Gunnourie believes there are great business opportunities to fill the vacant shops in town.

EMPTY shopfronts on Kariboe Street and Callide Street have become a permanent fixture in Biloela but there is opportunity to fill a need for the entire region.

With the closure of Target, the CQU campus and even soon the Central Telegraph, business owners are confident that a number of startup small businesses can fill some holes that will be left behind.

Both Ray White Biloela and First National Real Estate Biloela have listings of several commercial properties on Kariboe Street and Callide Street, a number of which have been empty for over a year.

Biloela florist Chris Gunnourie, who is across the road from the vacant 60 Kariboe Street address, said that it's just a matter of finding that niche market that the region needs.

"We can't open a shop just for the sake of it, we need to have market research and find out what we need and want and then more importantly do that very well," Mrs Gunnourie said.

"People like to come into town, wander through the streets and look in the shops and there's only a few now to wander in and look at.

"I get customers who come in and say they don't realise I have all these things.

"As a community we may need to be more proactive in letting people know what services and products we have."

Across the road at the Little Market Co, Tanya Summers said it's frustrating to see so many empty shopfronts in town, and added potential shop owners won't make the leap to fill these empty properties unless they know they will get support from the community.

"Talking to a couple of shops in town that's what they were on about, they need the support," Mrs Summers said.

"People will come in to some shops and look and go to Rockhampton and you may never you hear from them again.

"They need the support from locals not just the 'oh we are closing' and 'why are you going and why are you closing' rush."

Ray White Biloela principal agent Mark Simpson said that the commercial listings at 49 and 60 Kariboe Street offer great value for potential business owners and inquires have been fielded for commercial listings in the area.

"Both those shops just need the right tenant cause of the size of the blocks," Mr Simpson said.

"At 49 Kariboe you can move the internal walls and make two adjoining shop areas, 250 sqm one side and 350 sqm the other.

"We have done a new lease at 46 Callide street and Crazy Clarks opened up about 6 months ago and there has been some movement with building leases.

"You can go and look at the empty shops in Rockhampton on the main street, it's all changed from what it was 30-40 years ago."

First National Biloela principal agent Ross Munroe said that he has also been fielding inquiries about a number of commercial listings and added that there are positive economical signs in the region.

"Talking to trades people that handle the maintenance on property management, they are commenting on how busy they are and that is a very good sign," Mr Munroe said.

"If they're doing well it means there is money around, people wouldn't spend money on trades people if they weren't doing okay and also consider our current rent roll is full.

"There's a number of shops available right now we just need to see some new business people to come in and look for the next generation of entrepreneurs."