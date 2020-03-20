Fiery exchange after surfer drops in on Mick Fanning

FORMER surfing world champion Mick Fanning has been snapped in a heated shoving match at Snapper Rocks after a boardrider dropped in on him.

Bulletin photographer Scott Powick captured a series of images showing Fanning and his unknown rival exchanging some choice words as they wrestled atop their boards.

Mick Fanning (right) and the mystery surfer. Picture: Scott Powick

Fanning was killing it at the world-renowned surfing haven yesterday morning, cruising down the face of a wave with ease before his session was brought to an abrupt halt.

"Fanno was on the wave for a good 15 seconds and all of a sudden this guy just dropped straight down on him and straight into him," Powick said

It’s not often surfers take on Fanning, a three-time world champion. Picture: Scott Powick

"There was certainly words exchanged. Fanno shoved him off, because the guy came barrelling straight into him."

"Instead of the guy peeling off as you do, he stayed on it and kept riding it.

"It's busy at the moment. Mark Occhilupo (Occy) said to me this afternoon it's the best he's seen the bank in 20 years (at Snapper)."

The surfers tussle on top of their boards. Picture: Scott Powick

The surfer who butted heads with Fanning copped abuse from witnesses as he left the beach.

Powick said he commonly witnesses run-ins at Snapper, but the clashes don't usually include a three-time ASP World Tour winner.

Fanning and the surfer at Snapper Rocks. Picture: Scott Powick

Not only known for his surfing prowess, Fanning made global headlines in 2015 when he punched and kicked an attacking shark during the J-Bay Open finals in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

