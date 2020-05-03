FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 24: FFA CEO James Johnson speaks to the media during a press conference regarding the A-League season at FFA Offices on March 24, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL Federation Australia has confirmed its full support for the Australian Government's COVIDSafe app as well as their guidelines as they prepare for a return to community football.

The government app aims slow the spread of COVID-19, and it will help state and territory health officials to quickly alert people who may have been at risk.

FFA Chief Executive James Johnson praised the Australian football community for their togetherness and he urged all to get behind the government's latest initiative.

"The COVIDSafe app is an important step in the Government's plans to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and downloading the app is something you can do to protect you, your family and friends and save the lives of other Australians," he said.

"The health and wellbeing of all 2 million football participants in this country is of paramount importance to us, we firmly believe in the importance of this community health message, and you can play a major role in this initiative.

"The sooner we can stop the spread of COVID-19, the sooner restrictions will be lifted, so we can get football back up and running across Australia.

"FFA continues to liaise with governments and medical experts to pave the way for the return of community football. We have produced a set of Guidelines, including protocols and measures to be put in place to ensure a safe and responsible resumption of the game.

"Community football is currently suspended until at least 31 May, and we will be providing a further update in due course."

FFA, along with the rest of the football community, are hoping for a swift return to be able to enjoy the game.