Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paige Spiranac is being bombarded.
Paige Spiranac is being bombarded.
Lifestyle

Female stars bombarded during quarantine

24th Mar 2020 8:32 AM

Self-isolation for the rich and famous is no picnic either - just ask Eugenie Bouchard and Paige Spiranac.

Canadian tennis star Bouchard is living to regret her candid admission last week when she told her 1.7 million Twitter followers "quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend".

The woman who famously went on a date with a stranger after losing a Twitter bet during the 2017 Super Bowl has given guys around the world false hope they stand a chance of featuring in her love life and they're all taking their shot.

Eugenie Bouchard opened a can of worms.
Eugenie Bouchard opened a can of worms.

As Bouchard revealed on social media today, she's been inundated with applications from lovestruck fans wanting to be considered for the role of boyfriend as the 2014 Wimbledon finalist struggles with the boredom of being stuck on her own because of coronavirus.

Unfortunately for the interested parties, it doesn't look like Bouchard is overly keen to fill the position just yet - at least not via email.

Still, at least sifting through the applications might be a way for Bouchard to pass the time given she won't be on the court any time soon.

Both the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended and the next grand slam on the calendar, the French Open, scheduled to begin in late May, has been postponed until later in the year.

On the bright side for Bouchard, it's her agent's email inbox that's exploding, rather than her own.

For former golf star Spiranac, the approaches have been much more direct, and much more sleazy.

Paige Spiranac is being bombarded.
Paige Spiranac is being bombarded.

Like most people, the 26-year-old American - a gun college golfer who had a short stint in the pros - has more time to spend on social media these days but she might want to ditch the phone for a while judging by the content that's been coming her way.

"Quarantine apparently makes people horny," Spiranac tweeted with a graphic illustration of what kind of messages are sliding into her DMs.

Spiranac added: "There's been an influx of d*** picks."

Originally published as Female stars bombarded during quarantine

More Stories

coronavirus eugenie bouchard paige spiranac quarantine tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        premium_icon Revealed: $3b for businesses, households

        News As Australia faces a once-in-a-century economic meltdown, the Queensland Government is readying a $3 billion plan to soften the blow.

        UPDATE: More details on CQ's three new COVID-19 cases

        UPDATE: More details on CQ's three new COVID-19 cases

        Health 8PM: All the patients have been self isolating.

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice...