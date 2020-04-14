Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A group of female prisoners at Townsville Women’s Correctional Centre began a riot after being reprimanded for flashing their breasts at contractors. Photo: istock
A group of female prisoners at Townsville Women’s Correctional Centre began a riot after being reprimanded for flashing their breasts at contractors. Photo: istock
News

Female prisoners flash breasts, gassed in Easter riots

by TESS IKONOMOU
14th Apr 2020 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of female prisoners were gassed on Easter Sunday, after they began rioting over being reprimanded for flashing their breasts.

The Townsville Bulletin can reveal on Sunday afternoon, the Townsville Women's Correctional Centre called the Emergency Response Team to subdue a riot.

The team were forced to use gas on four women after they began destroying parts of a secure unit.

The women smashed windows, broke the TV, ripped a fridge door off its frame and smeared condiments over the walls.

Sources said the riot started after three prisoners received breach paperwork after exposing their breasts to contract cleaners.

 

The Critical Emergency Response Team carries out a prison riot scenario at the women's area of Stuart Prison. The Townsville correctional facility guards were taking part in their monthly training session.
The Critical Emergency Response Team carries out a prison riot scenario at the women's area of Stuart Prison. The Townsville correctional facility guards were taking part in their monthly training session.

 

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed "a number of women" at the prison had "caused a disturbance".

"A chemical agent was used when four prisoners were non-compliant and the centre was put into lockdown," he said.

"There have been no injuries reported to officers or prisoners."

After the prisoners were controlled by the emergency squad, they were taken outside and decontaminated, by having the gas washed off their skin and out of their eyes.

Sources told the Bulletin in response to the coronavirus pandemic, extra cleaning staff had been brought in by QCS to maintain high levels of cleanliness by frequently disinfecting door handles and other surfaces, to prevent an outbreak in the prison.

New prisoners are required to be isolated in solitary confinement for 14 days, with nurses also taking the temperatures of people entering the jail.

Together Union organiser Norm Jacobsen said staff were more likely of being injured at work during the holiday period.

"We continue to support our members, they do a very difficult job and there is always a higher risk of incidents around holidays such as the Christmas and Easter," he said.

"People are not wanting to be in prison around this time obviously and quite often the prisoners get agitated easier."

 

Originally published as Female prisoners flash breasts, gassed in Easter riots

More Stories

breasts easter prison prisoners riots

Just In

    Just In

      Sharon Strzelecki is back

      Sharon Strzelecki is back
      • 14th Apr 2020 3:44 PM

      Top Stories

        What Banana Shire residents will do when lockdown ends

        premium_icon What Banana Shire residents will do when lockdown ends

        News We asked how you would celebrate freedom at the end of the pandemic

        Rough end of the rod for fishers

        premium_icon Rough end of the rod for fishers

        News Confused and puzzled over new boating and fishing restrictions and closures

        Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        premium_icon Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        Health Junior doctors could be moved to COVID-19 frontline

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        Premier to ‘smash’ virus as Easter case total revealed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals 11 new cases overnight