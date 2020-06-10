Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 24-year-old fruit picker remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.
The 24-year-old fruit picker remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.
Health

Fears for potential COVID-19 cluster in Queensland

by Gavin Fernando and Ben Graham
10th Jun 2020 2:40 PM

Almost 50 Australians remain in quarantine after a fruit picker with COVID-19 flew through Brisbane from Melbourne and on to central Queensland.

The 24-year-old remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.

He travelled from Melbourne to Bundaberg via Brisbane to work on a fruit farm as an exempt seasonal worker.

More than 230 people who came into contact with the man were tested for the virus, including 147 workers - all of whom tested negative - and workers at a pop-up clinic at his accommodation in Bundaberg.

There are now 44 people still in quarantine after coming in contact with the man.

Authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7274 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1062 in Queensland, 1691 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 599 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Originally published as Fears for potential Queensland cluster

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks fruit pickers virus cluster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Lawyers for the Queensland Government have denied in court the state’s border closure is creating financial hardship for businesses.

        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        News Monthly call-over at Biloela Magistrates Court

        Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        premium_icon Up to 80 jobs lost at Central Queensland coal mine

        Business Anglo American confirms job losses at Central Queensland coal mine

        NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        premium_icon NO FOOTY: Biloela team to miss out on 2020 season

        News The cancellation of the rugby league competition means a Biloela rugby team won’t...