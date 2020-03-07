Menu
A driver who crashed and killed a boy had been travelling at double the 100km/h speed limit, experts have told a judge.
Crime

Fatal driver was 'double the speed limit'

by Margaret Scheikowski
6th Mar 2020 1:40 PM

A Sydney man was driving at double the speed limit just before he crashed and killed a 12-year-old boy and injured the child's sister and mother, a judge has been told.

John Pagakis was travelling at about 200km/h before he exited the M2 at Baulkham Hills and hit stationary cars in March 2019, according to a collision reconstructionist.

Gavin Lennon was giving evidence in the NSW District Court on Friday at the sentence hearing of John Pagakis.

Pagakis, 35, has pleaded guilty to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm to two people, as well as failing to stop after a fatal crash.

He's asked Judge Chris Craigie to also take into account an offence of driving at a speed and dangerous manner whereby grievous bodily harm was caused to two other people.

His barrister, Greg Heathcote, on Friday suggested to Mr Lennon that his client was driving at 150 to 160km/h rather than double the 100 limit.

"I strongly disagree with that," the collision reconstructionist said.

The hearing is continuing.

