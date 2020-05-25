Menu
Soil in human hands.
Farmers look to sustainability with carbon credit

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th May 2020 4:00 PM
FARMERS in Flynn will benefit from the third round of the Smart Farms Small Grants Program, with a Gladstone project receiving almost $50,000.

It is one of 113 projects nationally to share in more than $5 million in funding from the Federal Government, which aims to help equip farmers with skills and knowledge to improve sustainability and their bottom line.

"Australian agriculture has a long history of early adoption of innovation - the ingenuity of our farmers never ceases to amaze me," Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

"They have always looked after the land and we are giving them a helping hand through this grants program to adopt best practice natural resource management methods," Mr Littleproud said.

He said projects across the country were about improving the resilience and productivity of farms.

Agriprove Pty Ltd will receive $49,900 for building soil organic carbon for carbon credit in the Gladstone region using Soilkee renovation and multi-species pasture cropping.

North Queensland Senator Susan McDonald said farmers had always been early adopters of new technologies.

"These recently funded projects show the determination of many in the electorate to continue that tradition," Ms McDonald said.

Grants have been given to farming and landcare groups for sustainable farming education, pest management, improving soil health, agroforestry and more.

Visit agriculture.gov.au.

