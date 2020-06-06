NSW and Queensland prepare to allow footy fans into stadiums

The long-awaited return of screaming footy fans to Queensland stadiums could be within weeks as NSW prepares to welcome back spectators to NRL games.

THE long-awaited return of screaming footy fans to Queensland stadiums could be within weeks as New South Wales prepares to welcome back spectators from Thursday.

NRL clubs in NSW will be allowed to have patrons in corporate boxes from Thursday with the momentous ruling from the State Government bringing stadiums into line with pubs and clubs.

It comes as The Courier-Mail understands health authorities are open to fans heading back to NRL matches in Queensland.

A Queensland Health spokesman last night said authorities met with Stadiums Queensland this week to discuss these issues.

"We agreed on a number of principles," he said.

The stadium may not look as packed-in as these Maroons fans were last year but crowds could soon be returning to Queensland stadiums. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

"We're keen to see people back watching sport, safely.

"Once we see their COVID-safe plan, we'll work these issues through together."

When Queensland fans head back, social distancing will still need to be adhered to.

The last game played in Queensland was at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Thursday when the Broncos suffered a humiliating defeat against the Sydney Roosters 59-0.

Regarding the NSW decision, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys told AAP, "We're very pleased the government have corrected the anomaly, because this was allowed in pubs, clubs and racecourses but not sports stadiums."

Pending the approval of a biosecurity plan in NSW, each corporate room would be able to host one person per four square metres with up to 50 people allowed per box.

The exciting revelation comes as Queensland venues like pubs, cafes and restaurants were allowed to welcome back more than 20 customers yesterday.

Venues are now able to seat 20 patrons per area within a premise, pending the approval of a COVID safe plan.

However Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday stood firm on not reopening the Sunshine State's borders during June, again citing active cases of COVID-19 interstate.

Ms Palaszczuk has resisted pressure from both NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the Federal Government in recent weeks to opening up Queensland to its interstate counterparts.

