Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

by Kylie Lang
30th Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC Australian menswear store Tony Barlow is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Following a string of other high-profile retailer collapses, Derek Barlow said: "In our 49th year in business and due to the coronavirus, we have temporarily closed our store, but we will be back as soon as possible to go for the half century."

Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP
Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Like Myer, Tony Barlow will remain open online.

Tony Barlow opened in 1971.

High profile clients have included Paul Keating, Tony Barber, John Burgess, the Eagles Football Club, Brisbane Bullets and the Australian Cricket team.

Originally published as Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus job losses store closures tony barlow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Candidate down but not out

        premium_icon ELECTION: Candidate down but not out

        News The battle for this divisional seat wide open with a ton of votes still to be processed

        ELECTION: Seat to close too call

        premium_icon ELECTION: Seat to close too call

        News Contested Banana Shire Council seat set for a nailbiting finish with votes still to...

        Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in CQ

        premium_icon Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in CQ

        Health Police outline how they will be stepping up enforcement of compliance for public...

        ELECTION: Results of the preliminary count

        premium_icon ELECTION: Results of the preliminary count

        News It looks like one divisional count is going to go down to the wire in the Banana...