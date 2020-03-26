Family shattered after woman, 21, dies

Chloe Middleton could be the UK’s youngest victim of coronavirus without underlying health conditions. Picture: Facebook.

A 21-year-old woman with no underlying health concerns has died from coronavirus, her family said.

Chloe Middleton is believed to be the UK's youngest victim with no existing medical issues.

Her family said it should act as a wake-up call for people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Mum Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: "To all the people out there who think it's just a virus please think again.

"Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter."

The family, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire in the UK called on people to stay indoors to halt the spread of the virus.

On Sunday it was announced an 18-year-old boy had died after testing positive for coronavirus in Coventry, West Midlands.

But doctors said he had "significant underlying health issues" and that COVID-19 was not linked to his cause of death.

Chloe's aunt Emily Mistry wrote on Facebook: "My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece Chloe has passed away from COVID-19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES.

"My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.

"The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT. Protect yourselves and protect others!

"The virus isn't spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

"Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on. Rest in peace Chloe. Until we meet again …"

Her sister Amy added: "My kids couldn't have had a more loving crazy nut case for an aunty and we wouldn't have had it any other way. She adored them and they certainly adored her back."

More than 2400 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Australia with nine deaths.

