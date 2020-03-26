Family has faith restored by Toowoomba woman's kind act

GRATEFUL: Nathan Morris and Trudy Bellamy are hoping to find the woman who helped their family out of a dire circumstance this week.

GRATEFUL: Nathan Morris and Trudy Bellamy are hoping to find the woman who helped their family out of a dire circumstance this week.

A RANDOM act of kindness has helped to restore the hope of a Toowoomba woman struggling to find essential items for her family in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudy Bellamy, who suffers from the auto-immune disease fibromyalgia, felt a flutter of concern last week when she realised her family was running out of toilet paper.

Like many others across the state, she headed for the shops on Monday morning.

"I find it hard to get out and do the shopping because it can be exhausting with fibromyalgia - it can make standing around painful," Ms Bellamy said.

"I'm also worried about getting sick as it takes me a long time to get rid of things, but I knew I had to get to the shops for my family.

"I went to Woolworths and Coles at Grand Central, Coles at Kearneys Spring, Woolworths next door and then to Aldi."

While waiting in line for Aldi to open, Ms Bellamy met a woman named Cheryl, who was queuing beside her.

"We were having a little talk and she said, "I was doing some shopping in January for school and I have some extra toilet paper at home, I can drop some around to you if you give me your address,'" Ms Bellamy said.

"I had never met this lady, and yet she reached out and showed this kindness."

After a 30-minute wait in line, Ms Bellamy again left empty-handed from the store.

"I was on a real down, it was just crazy trying to find any," she said.

The family was down to their last roll of toilet paper when they received a surprise visit.

"When Cheryl came around, I was out at the hospital with my daughter," Ms Bellamy said.

"My husband was at home and he wasn't aware of what was going on - but he was grateful.

"She personally delivered it to my door in her car, and she wanted nothing."

Now Ms Bellamy is hoping to find Cheryl to thank her for her kind gesture.

"I never had the chance to say thank you to this woman, or to even get her phone number so I could pay it forward, or give her anything for it," Ms Bellamy said.

"She put hope in my heart, and I wanted to thank her for being kind in not just a hard moment for the world, but also my personal life.

"In among all of this turmoil and sickness, she was a shining light."

Ms Bellamy has also placed a post on Toowoomba Community Discussion in the hopes of finding Cheryl.