Failed travel website’s link to $10m BestJet collapse

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded when Fly365 Pty Ltd went into liquidation on February 21.

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded when Fly365 Pty Ltd went into liquidation on February 21.

THE boss of a flight booking website who has links to another failed budget airfare company claims nobody is out of pocket following the collapse of his latest travel business.

Hundreds of travellers were left stranded when Fly365 Pty Ltd went into liquidation on February 21.

But a financial report authored by its director Scott Mayne claims the company does not owe money, goods or services.

The report was sent to Roger and Carson liquidator Nicarson Natkunarajah, who did not respond to questions about money owed to customers.

Former Bestjet general manager and Fly365 director Scott Mayne.

Mr Mayne is listed alongside Mustafa Filizkok as the two directors of Fly365 Pty Ltd.

Mr Mayne was also the former general manager of Bestjet, which collapsed along with its subsidiaries in December 2018.

The collapse of the Queensland-based business left 4000 creditors owed more than $10 million.

Bestjet was founded by Rachel James in 2012 weeks after her husband Michael's budget airline Air Australia collapsed with debts of $97 million.

Bestjet was offloaded to Robert McVicker Jr six weeks before it collapsed.

Unlike Bestjet, Fly365 was accredited with the Australian Federation of Travel Agents, the organisation charged with the self-regulation of travel agencies in Australia.

Mr Mayne could not be reached for comment.

Mr Natkunarajah has taken steps to freeze the company's bank accounts and is dealing with a number of inquiries from customers and creditors.

Rachel James, founder of failed company BestJet. (AAP Image/Claudia Baxter)

"Those inquiries will be responded to in a timely manner and with preference given to those inquiries that are urgent," he said.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents reveal Mr Mayne is also a previous director of SML Investments QLD, trading as Jetstream Travel, St Kilda Road Travel Pty Ltd and Executive Business Travel Pty Ltd, which has been deregistered.

According to the Jetstream website Mr Mayne is an "award-winning travel expert" who built "an outstanding reputation for personal service and attention to detail" over his 22-year career.