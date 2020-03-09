Exploring robotics part of St Joey’s schedule

2020 School Leaders

We are incredibly proud of all our Year 6 leaders. Each student was invited to prepare and deliver a speech to the years 3-6 students. It was a daunting task but they stepped up to persuade their peers that they were in fact the best person for the job.

While all Year 6 students are our leaders we would like to introduce our 2020 St Joseph’s captains.

Kate Grange and Will Lees will lead our school in the captains’ roles while Thomas Kurtz and Alyssa Howe (Kilburnie), Bart Chawick and Ella Zahnleiter (Greycliffe) and Ahin Zainal and Lincoln Phillips (Torsdale) will lead our sports teams.

Students join in the fundraiser activities.

Robotics at St Joseph’s

We welcomed Mr Damien Kee to St Joseph’s for two days in February. All classes from prep to Year 6 spent time with Mr Kee learning all about robotics. Students experienced building moving parts as well as coding to make the robot move along the black line.

To continue with this learning, our Year 6 technology leadership team is spending time on Fridays imparting their knowledge about the program ‘Scratch’ to younger students. Computational thinking and problem solving is a whole school focus at St Joseph’s.

Service

At St Joseph’s we love giving back to our community. Each week a group of our Year 6 leaders heads to St Vincent de Paul to volunteer. They help the staff sort through the donations to ensure that what you are buying is complete, yes that means they count all the puzzle pieces. The Year 6 leadership groups also organised and ran our fundraiser for Bush Fire Relief. The students were amazing and raised $563.

Year 6 leadership group at Vinnies.

SNAP!

The Year 4s have been exploring photography this term. Different themes have been chosen and the students have a chance to brainstorm and explore what that theme might mean. Discussions about angles, foreground, background are all happening. You can check out some of their work in the new Art Gallery at the Biloela Hospital.