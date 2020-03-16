Ex-Senator declared bankrupt on anniversary of egging

CONTROVERSIAL former Senator Fraser Anning has been declared bankrupt today, on the anniversary of his infamous "egging".

The Federal Court issued an order winding up the estate of William Fraser Anning, as part of his ongoing dispute with Adelaide and Bendigo Bank which was chasing $185,000 in debt.

It ordered the date of the bankruptcy be set to July 15, 2019.

The Federal Court has ordered former Senator Fraser Anning be declared a bankrupt. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The costs of the court, totalling $12,400, have also been set against the estate of Mr Anning, who is understood to currently be living in the US.

Mr Anning rose to public office in November 2017, replacing Senator Malcolm Roberts who lost his Senate spot due to citizenship issues, despite receiving just 19 below-the-line votes in the 2016 election.

The far-right former Senator was condemned from all sides of parliament when he called for a "final solution" to Australia's immigration policies and suggested a return to the White Australia policy.

While initially part of One Nation, he split from the party on the same day he was sworn in to the Senate.

He briefly joined Katter's Australian Party, but was kicked out after repeatedly calling for restrictions to "non-European" immigration.

Mr Anning formed his own political party, Fraser Anning's National Conservative Party, but received less than 0.1 per cent of the necessary quoted to be re-elected.

On March 16 last year, Mr Anning was egged by a young man in Victoria while attending a meeting of supporters.

Former senator Fraser Anning reacts to his egging on March 16 last year. Picture: supplied

Mr Anning had been facing bankruptcy proceedings before entering parliament, entering a confidential arrangement with his creditor to stay the proceedings at the time, but they restarted shortly after he lost the election.

Mr Anning and Bendigo Bank have been approached for comment. A spokesman for Bendigo Bank said they were unable to comment under the Privacy Act.