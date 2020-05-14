Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

Aisling Brennan
14th May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is expected to undergo medical tests to determine his level of "fitness", a court has heard.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor said she was aware Mr Kitchingman was to undergo several tests to determine the "fitness and physical ailments of the accused".

A medical letter had been presented to the Lismore Local Court in February outlining Mr Kitchingman's health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor asked for an adjournment to allow her client to undergo the necessary tests, including a geriatric report.

"We will have enough to put forward to the Local Court going for committal given fitness is being raised," she said.

The matter was adjourned to June 10 in the Lismore Local Court allow for those tests to be carried out.

buggery charge lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        VOTE NOW: Banana Shire’s best hairdresser

        News The top 12 hairdressers in the region have been short-listed. It’s up to you to...

        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified