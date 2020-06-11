Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

More Stories

buggery charge lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New building grant falls short of the mark for Biloela

        premium_icon New building grant falls short of the mark for Biloela

        News Industry experts don’t see the $25,000 grant for home builds and renovations having a great impact on the Banana Shire

        Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        premium_icon Central Burnett Rugby League makes tough season call

        Rugby League A decision has been made on the immediate future of the region’s rugby league...

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand

        IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people listed to appear in Biloela today

        News Monthly call-over at Biloela Magistrates Court