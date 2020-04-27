Ex-NRL star ‘hungry for more’ WWE

Former NRL star Daniel Vidot is "hungry for more" WWE action after Saturday's debut, which ended with him crumpled on the deck.

Vidot impressed with some of his athleticism before he was beaten into submission by former world champion Sheamus during the bloody match.

The 30-year-old, who walked out with the official wrestling name "Daniel Vidot" after changing from "The Samoan Ghost", was forced to endure a world of hurt as the Celtic Warrior landed a series of punishing shots.

The one-on-one match was a featured event during Saturday morning's SmackDown episode, which boasted more than two million American viewers.

Despite being pulverised quickly, the dramatic rise of Vidot to earn a spot on the globally broadcast SmackDown series has impressed many wrestling commentators.

Reflecting on the entertaining debut, Vidot was proud to have proven his doubters wrong.

"The feeling was absolutely amazing, and I'm hungry for more" Vidot told Nine News.

"I'm grateful and happy that I got to get in the ring with Sheamus and get a proper feeling of WWE.

"This was something most of us as kids dream about doing to fulfil that and prove so many doubters wrong was amazing.

"If they say it can't be done, do it."

Vidot was only signed to the WWE in 2018 and has wrestled in other events that were not televised. He was also recently promoted to join NXT, and currently resides in Orlando, Florida.

Vidot ditched rugby league at the end of the 2017 season while representing the Gold Coast Titans. The Samoa representative played 124 NRL games after his first class debut for the Canberra Raiders in 2009, scoring 61 tries during a stellar rugby league career.

