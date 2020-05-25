‘Evil’ man raped his own mother

A man was high on drugs when he attacked his own mother and then repeatedly raped her, a court has heard.

Warning: Disturbing content

A man who raped his mother while high on methylamphetamine in Western Australia's north has been jailed for 17 years, with the judge describing the crime as an act of "utmost evil".

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was also drunk when he returned to their Pilbara home in November and hit her on the hip with heavy-duty PVC pipe.

The attack, which came without warning, caused the 56-year-old woman to fall to the ground.

He then dragged her by her hair to her bedroom and raped her three times.

He pushed her off the bed onto the floor and went to sleep in another room, leaving her screaming on the floor with a fractured hip until the next morning, when she managed to crawl to a phone and call a daughter for help.

A District Court of WA judge sentenced the man on Monday after his lawyer said "this is some pretty horrific offending" that his client could not recall.

The judge said the fact the victim was the man's mother took the case beyond anything he had encountered in his career.

The man was jailed for 17 years for the horrific attack. Picture: Cordell Richardson

He said a message needed to be sent that anyone who used meth and as a result committed an extraordinarily serious offence would be punished severely.

"People under its influence are prone to commit criminal offences of a wide range of seriousness up to and including acts of the utmost evil, which is what I'm dealing with here," the judge said.

"Of course it wasn't methylamphetamine that raped your mother … it was you."

The judge said he recognised the jail term was "extraordinarily high" but reflected extraordinarily bad, violent sexual offending.

The man must serve 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

