ON ROUTE: Emergency services are making their way to a single vehicle rollover at Mount Abundance
Two people feared dead in horror rural crash

Georgie Adams
Georgie Adams
24th May 2020 12:32 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
UPDATE 2PM: Initial reports indicate that two people have died in a horror single vehicle crash. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed two people had died and two patients had been transported  to Roma Hospital in a stable condition after the vehicle rolled shortly before midday today at Mount Abundance. 

UPDATE 1.30PM: Forensic crash investigators have been called following a serious single vehicle rollover near Roma today. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said emergency crews are still at the scene after they were called to be Binya Lane, Mount Abundance shortly before midday. 

Two patients are in a critical condition. 

UPDATE 1PM: TWO patients are currently being assessed for critical injuries after a single vehicle rollover near Roma this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said there had been a single vehicle rollover on a private property on Binya Lane, Mount Abundance just before midday today. 

There are four patients, two are currently being assessed for critical injuries. 

The third patient appears to have an ankle injury and the fourth appears to have no injuries. 

The spokeswoman said there are currently two crews at the scene. 

EARLIER:Paramedics are currently on their way to a traffic incident near Roma. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the reports of vehicle rollover came in at 11.59am today, May 24. 

The incident occurred on Mount Abundance on Binya Lane. 

More to come...

        'We need to get this country moving and making money again'

        ScoMo's secret plan to save country

        Banana Shire a chance to share in $100 million

        $1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

