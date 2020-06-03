Elite schools face exodus, revenue drop
EIGHT elite private schools risk losing money this year due to a COVID-19 enrolment exodus, Queensland's Auditor-General has warned.
The Queensland Audit Office says the high-priced schools together made a $14 million surplus last year.
But enrolment revenue could fall, it warns, as COVID-19 job losses force parents to pull their children from schools charging up to $27,000 a year in tuition fees.
"The impacts of COVID-19 … may result in enrolments declining at grammar schools,'' the audit office states in a new report, tabled in State Parliament this week.
"As the economy and the ability of parents to contribute to school fees continue to be impacted by COVID-19, grammar schools need to plan for potential declines in revenue over the longer term and assess how this affects their sustainability.''
The wealthiest school is Brisbane Grammar, which paid its headmaster $523,000 last year, made a $7.5 million surplus after tax, and has $191 million in assets.
Brisbane Girls' Grammar, which paid the principal $539,283, almost doubled its surplus last year to $4 million, with assets worth $147 million.
Both schools discounted their fees by 10 per cent in term 2, along with Anglican Church Grammar School (Churchie), St Joseph's College Nudgee and all 142 Brisbane Catholic schools.
A Brisbane Girls' Grammar spokeswoman said yesterday that "enrolments remain solid and steady''.
"The school has focused on delivering a quality education during these complicated times and continues to assess the business impact of COVID-19,'' she said.
"It is too soon to fully understand the longer term impact and surpluses always vary year-on-year, however, enrolments remain solid and steady.''
A Brisbane Grammar spokesman said: "We don't wish to comment on these matters."
The audit report reveals that Ipswich Girls' Grammar School barely broke even, with a slim $58,000 surplus last year, down from $754,000 in 2018.
Ipswich Grammar made a $403,000 surplus last year - more than double the $196,000 in 2018.
Toowoomba Grammar School's surplus plunged from $1.9 million in 2018 to just $237,000 last year.
Townsville Grammar School made a $289,000 surplus - down from $958,000 the previous year.
Rockhampton Grammar School made a $1.2 million surplus last year - down from $1.9 million in 2018.
And Rockhampton Girls' Grammar School, which had lost $18,000 in 2018, made a $239,000 surplus last year.
