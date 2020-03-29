ELECTION: Results of the preliminary count

BANANA SHIRE: Anticipation will only grow in the coming weeks with more postal votes to be received and counted.

YOU may have been forgiven for saying this Banana Shire Council election might have been a little stale but that is out the window now.

The preliminary counting of postal votes last night for the contested seats, Division 1 and 2 revealed the tightest of tussles.

Division 1 candidate Jason Williams has a narrow lead at this stage over rival John Ramsey, with Mr Williams tallying 429 votes (51.50 per cent) and Mr Ramsey 404 votes (48.50 per cent).

845 or 51.65 per cent of the votes have been counted so far in Division 1 meaning that it is now a nervous wait for the two candidates in the coming weeks as the rest of the postal votes are received and tallied.

In Division 2, candidate Judy Pender has built a healthy lead over Colin Nevell.

With 55.88 per cent of the votes counted, (1012 votes) Mrs Pender has tallied 597 votes (59.64 per cent) and Mr Nevell 404 votes (40.36 per cent).

With the preliminary count completed, all eyes turn to the official count today where all preliminary counts are counted again as part of the official count.

Postal votes and extraction of ballot papers from envelopes will continue, and these votes will be admitted to the count.

The Returning Officer will continue to receive, process and add the postal votes to the count.

Declarations are made as soon as it is mathematically impossible for the result to change.

Results will be progressively updated on the Electoral Commission Queensland’s website and declarations will be published as counts are completed.