ELECTION: Candidate down but not out

CRUNCH TIME: The battle staying hot for the Division 2 seat in the Banana Shire.

WITH about 600 votes still to be counted, the door is still wide open for the outcome of the Division 2 seat.

Division 2 Banana Shire Council candidate Judy Pender eagerly watched the preliminary count of postal votes last night in the council chambers beside her opponent Colin Nevell.

Mrs Pender has built a healthy lead over Mr Nevell, she has tallied 597 votes (59.64 per cent) and Mr Nevell 404 votes (40.36 per cent) after 1012 postal votes from Division 2 were counted last night.

“I actually was surprised, I thought I would get a few more votes,” Mrs Pender said.

“I felt I was very well known but you don’t know everybody.

“Both Colin and I are long time residents and been involved with the community a lot.

“I’m not counting my chickens yet that’s for sure.”

Mr Nevell said he woke up a bit deflated this morning but he has no plans to concede anytime soon.

“I’ve gotta keep going and keep my hopes up.

“I knew it would be competitive since me and Judy are both two very well known people in this town.

“I won’t make excuses it’s just the way it is.”

Both candidates said it was exciting to witness the postal votes being counted and separated into their respective piles.

Mrs Pender said she doesn’t feel nervous but she said she is the type of person that just wants to know where she sits.

Mr Nevell wanted to thank everyone that has supported and voted for him so far.

“Judy and I both have our hearts in the right place and want the best for the Banana Shire, ”Mr Nevell said.

“I’ve had a lot of good comments for having the guts to have a go and that’s what it’s all about in life.

“I’ve been one for working in the community and sport and never being scared to have a go.

“I think there’s a lot of good people out there and I have a lot of time for them.”

The Electoral Commission Queensland website will progressively update the results as more postal votes are received and tallied.