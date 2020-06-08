Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Eight deaths in 72 hours: Police with dire warning

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
8th Jun 2020 9:37 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for caution from motorists following a series of horrific crashes at the weekend - some of them involving excessive speed.

In the most recent incident, a 29-year-old woman was killed in Ipswich in the early hours of this morning when the motorbike she was riding crashed into trees.

The woman, from Thornside in Brisbane's bayside area, was a pillion passenger on a Honda CB1100 motorcycle being driven by a 31-year-old Bundaberg man.

She died at the scene, while the man sustained serious spinal injuries and remains in hospital.

Police believe the motorcycle was travelling, west, at high speed, along Johnson Rd, when it left the road and hit a tree.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The crash followed a series of serious traffic crashes at the weekend, including the deaths of four teenagers, who were in a stolen car in Townsville on Sunday which crashed and flipped after clipping the edge of a roundabout.

In other fatal incidents, an infant was killed in a single vehicle crash at Mackay on Saturday afternoon, and two men died in a three-vehicle collision about 3.30pm Sunday at Bethania.

All together, eight people were killed over a period of 72 hours, along with several other crashes that resulted in serious injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the weekend was tragic and should serve as a reminder for all motorists to drive responsibly.

"We have seen a range of circumstances where families are now without loved ones," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"The number of people who have died on Queensland roads this year is up dramatically in comparison to this time last year and it's not acceptable.

"Police will continue to conduct enforcement activities; however motorists need to take control and drive responsibly on our roads.

"Poor actions and decisions have grave consequences, not only for you but for those who care about you."

Read more stories from Andrew Korner.

More Stories

carole park editors picks fatal crashes ipswich fatal crash queensland road toll
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt a sense of am I worthy of this’

        premium_icon ‘I felt a sense of am I worthy of this’

        News Community stalwart recognised with the highest honour after decades of tremendous service to her township

        Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        premium_icon Clubs no longer obstructed by tough limits

        News Community sport club can accelerate its return to training, with more players...

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        premium_icon Council to splash $1.3 million on community infrastructure

        News Council’s share of the $200 million Works For Queensland program fund to include...