Menu
premium_icon
Login
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Eiffel Tower is welcoming visitors again after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month break

25th Jun 2020 8:17 PM

The Eiffel Tower has welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures were put in place before Thursday's reopening.

Visitors can access the 324m high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

Originally published as Eiffel Tower reopens after a 3-month break

eiffel tower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Priceless memories captured in print

        Priceless memories captured in print

        News A former Central Telegraph correspondent reflects on her time with the newspaper

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        Small regional business to share in $50 million

        News Round 2 of the Small Business COVID-19 Adaptation Grant Program is opened and...

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        Managing men’s health before it’s too late

        News With men having higher suicide rates, the focus this Men’s Health Week is better...

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        Music legend rounds out huge line-up

        News Tickets sold like hot cakes when it was announced Shannon Noll would be a headline...