SANITARY SHORTAGE: A shortage of toilet paper across Fraser Coast shops has spread to pubs and clubs, with the Hervey Bay RSL posting a sign in their toilets warning people not to steal toilet paper rolls.
DUNNY DEVIANTS: Thieves got the runs for pub loo paper

Blake Antrobus
12th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
PUBS and clubs are among businesses feeling the pinch of toilet paper panic.

The Hervey Bay RSL has even put up signs warning the dunny deviants not to steal from them as retailers struggle to keep up with demand for sanitary products.

A Maryborough venue is also among those facing hand sanitiser supply issues.

Coronavirus fears hit Fraser Coast stores earlier this month as residents joined a national buying frenzy.

Hervey Bay RSL marketing manager Kellie Robinson said the sign was put up as a reminder for people not to take the toilet rolls as there would be none left for patrons.

 

A sign asking people not to take toilet paper rolls was placed on the door of the Hervey Bay RSL toilets after thieves pinched several rolls.
"Toilet paper was just disappearing quickly so we put it up to make people aware that everybody needed it," Ms Robinson said.

Maryborough Sports Club secretary manager David Banks said he was having issues with hand sanitiser, with his local supplier not able to deliver more until July.

"We have enough but I think the whole panic buying is ridiculous," Mr Banks said.

"If you're quarantined for 14 days, how much toilet paper do you actually need?"

Torquay Hotel manager Darren Carter said the stealing could affect patrons and businesses.

