Drought is over: calves in top demand during sale

Buyer Brian Bidfood, Moura pictured with 19 cow and calf pairs sold for $2100/unit, supplied by Jeff Duff, Koumala.

COWS and calves were in high demand with the top lot sold for $2100 per head to a strong market at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's (CQLX) Prime Cattle and Store Sale at Gracemere on Wednesday.

In total, 2,311 head were yarded with a small price lift across all categories.

Feeder cattle proved the most in demand to continue a trend that has been evident at sales over the past few weeks as producers look to make the most of more abundant feed supplies.

There was strong competition for good quality feeder cattle with weaner steer prices lifting to hit 424.2 cents per kilogram, and average 345.9 cents per kilogram.

Young females topped at 342.2 cents per kilogram, for an average 285.9 cents per kilogram.

Good quality in the cow and calf segment saw a dearer trend with Koumala-based Jeff Duff achieving $2,100 per unit for a pen of 19 cows and calves, while the average pair made 1,696 per unit.

Heavier cattle remained firm on price with slaughter cows topping 272.2 cents per kilogram and averaging 233.8 cents per kilogram.

Cattle were drawn from Capella, Mackay, Home Hill, Calliope, Theodore and local areas while bidding came from a cross-section of buyers both at the saleyards and remotely via the online platform, Stocklive.