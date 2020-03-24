Drought doesn’t ruin this bride’s special day

TO CUTE: The wedding of Jacy Barron and Caine Austin last September.

STAYING sober at a wedding isn't always easy but for this bride she wouldn’t of had it any other way.

On September 14 2019, Jacy Barron (now Austin) tied the knot with Caine Austin.

For Mrs Austin, the highlight of the wedding for her was being sober and now being able to remember the day clearly forever.

“Being 19 weeks pregnant and sober for the party was the best thing,” Mrs Austin said.

“I love I can remember the whole night and everyone having so much fun.

“Loved every single minute of it wish we could do it all again!”

When the Central Telegraph spoke with Jacy in February, she was 22 and Caine was 28.

The pair met and became couple through the friendship between their two families.

“We’ve never even thought about our age difference,” Mrs Austin said.

“We’d been together for two and a half years before Caine proposed to me in May 2018.”

Mr Austin proposed to his wife at the clothesline in the backyard, unable to wait for a planned proposal on their Fiji holiday.

“I love everything his family values and his personality,” Mrs Austin said.

The ceremony was held at the Heritage Park and the reception followed at the Biloela Civic Centre.

“The drought ruined our dream of getting married on the family farm,” Mrs Austin said.

“We did manage to race over there for our coupe photos and also with the bridal party.

“We went to a spot on the farm by a little shack that wasn’t as badly drought affected and the location was still stunning.”

Mrs Austin also said seeing all her nieces and nephews as flower girls and page boys was a highlight and for her husband it was the party.