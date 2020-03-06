Drought assistance to cover basic expenses

HELPING HAND: The St Vincent de Paul Society still has Federal Government drought assistance funds available for distribution in eligible Local Government Areas in Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

HELPING HAND: The St Vincent de Paul Society still has Federal Government drought assistance funds available for distribution in eligible Local Government Areas in Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

ST Vincent de Paul Society National Council CEO Toby oConnor said the Society still has Federal Government drought assistance funds available for distribution in eligible Local Government Areas in Queensland, NSW and South Australia.

Mr oConnor said farmers, farm workers, farm contractors and suppliers struggling to pay for basic household expenses, but who have not yet applied, are encouraged to apply for a one-of payment of $3,000.

“Eligible people may not have applied due to old media stories about a backlog of claims, and there are people out there who either still don’t know about the payment, or who might find the prospect of applying for help a bit too much,” Mr oConnor said.

“Experienced, empathetic staff in our national call centre are taking calls and processing claims quickly.

“Most payments are now in bank accounts within a week or two of applications being received.

“In addition, our staff are able to refer callers to additional wrap around services in their local areas.

“Many drought-affected areas have had rain in recent weeks.

“But we know that recovery will take time and that people are likely to need financial assistance for some time yet,” Mr oConnor said.

The Federal Government has listed specific Local Government Areas which are officially drought-declared.

A list of those serviced by the St Vincent de Paul Society are available here. https://www.vinnies.org.au/page/Find_Help/drought_assistance/

Details about the payment, including how to apply are available online or by calling 1300 846 643.