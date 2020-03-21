Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

road traffic crash toowoomba warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        premium_icon Virus warning: Parents keeping kids home risk prosecution

        Health Education Queensland crackdown as school absences soar

        Swipe cards to be trialled at transfer station

        premium_icon Swipe cards to be trialled at transfer station

        News Testing of swipe card or pin pad access to Jambin tip to combat illegal dumping

        New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        premium_icon New coronavirus powers in place for council election

        Council News Coronavirus measures in place for council vote