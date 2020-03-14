Drive-through COVID-19 testing to trial in QLD

QUEENSLAND will trial drive-through fever clinics at Caloundra and Toowoomba as the state ramps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the drive-through testing facilities would help alleviate some of the workload of general practitioners and hospital emergency departments amid an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young with Health Minister Steven Miles. Photo: Steve Pohlner

The drive-through facilities will be based at Caloundra Health Service's Minor Injury and Illness Clinic and Toowoomba's Baillie Henderson Hospital.

"People will be asked to remain in their vehicle, and then clinical staff wearing personal protective equipment will test temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse and respiration through the car window," Mr Miles said.

"If people meet the testing criteria, swabs will then be taken and the swabs sent for testing for COVID-19.

"These two drive-through clinics will operate as a trial to test their effectiveness and determine if they would work at other hospital and health service locations to cater for increased demand."

Mr Miles said the drive-throughs would be in addition to fever clinics established across a number of public hospitals across the state.

He said the Caloundra facility, which launched today, would be open between 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Toowoomba's drive-through will open in the car park at the northern side of Toowoomba's Baillie Henderson Hospital on Monday. It will be operational between 10am and 6pm seven days a week.

The drive-through centres are already being trialled in South Australia.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the criteria for testing for COVID-19 was people who fell ill within 14 days of returning overseas or those who had been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Dr Young said testing was only possible if people were experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For more information: 13 HEALTH.