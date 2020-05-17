Menu
Crime

Dramatic arrests follow M1 crash

by Shiloh Payne
17th May 2020 7:58 PM
TWO men accused of fleeing a hit and run crash on the M1 have been charged with a series of drug and weapons offences after being tracked by the Dog Squad to a construction site.

At around 2.30pm police were called about a Mazda hatchback allegedly seen driving dangerously on the M1 northbound at Ormeau, on the Gold Coast.

The hatchback was involved in a crash on the M1 at Ormeau.
The car later struck the rear of a black Mercedes which blocked two highway lanes.

The two men in the hatchback allegedly fled on foot from the scene into bushland.

A number of items, including a number of dangerous drugs, false registration plates and fraudulent identification were found in the vehicle, police said.

"Two hours later the Police Dog Squad was able to track the two men to a construction site where they were found hiding under a shipping container," police said.

The Dog Squad tracked two men to a construction site.
Police found a large number of cash in one of their backpacks and further investigations saw a search warrant executed at a Surfers Paradise accommodation where firearms, drugs and ammunition were allegedly found.

A 23-year-old man from Biggera Waters was charged with a string of offences including possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of weapons.

Police said two men were found hiding under shipping containers at a construction site after the crash.
A Labrador man, 30, also received numerous charges, including possessing dangerous drugs, authority required to possess explosives and failure to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

The pair will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

